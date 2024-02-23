Kia India on Friday said that it is voluntarily recalling 4,358 units of its best-selling model ‘Seltos’ of Smartstream G1.5 Petrol with IVT transmission manufactured between February 28 and July 13, 2023, due to a potential error in the Electronic Oil Pump Controller.

“The recall is prompted by a potential error in the Electronic Oil Pump Controller, which may impact the performance of Electronic Oil Pump in the specified transmission variant,” the company said in a statement.

This proactive action is the reiteration of Kia India’s aim to uphold the highest standards of safety and reliability for its buyers, it said.

“The company acknowledges the inconvenience this may cause and appreciates the understanding and cooperation of its valued customers...Since the safety of Kia owners is a top priority, Kia is proactively replacing the Electronic Oil Pump Controller in the affected units for a seamless ownership experience,” Kia India said.

The company said it has also informed the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) about the voluntary recall initiative. It will directly reach out to the owners of the concerned vehicles to update them about this voluntary recall campaign.

Customers of the affected vehicles would be required to contact their respective Kia authorised dealers to schedule an appointment, it added.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Kia India recorded wholesales (dispatches to dealers) of 86,246 units between April 2023 and January this year, compared with 85,566 units between April 2022 and January 2023.