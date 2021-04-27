Kia launches new brand logo

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
Kia India, the South Korean auto major on Tuesday announced the relaunch of its brand in India, with a focus on illuminating its transition from an automaker to a provider of advanced and eco-friendly mobility solutions.
With a new brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’– the company aims at providing innovative in-car spaces, exciting new products, and meaningful, convenient services that inspire customers and free up time for the activities that they enjoy the most, the company said.
Kia is also looking at sustaining its connected cars leadership by adding new features. To strengthen its reach, Kia is expanding its network to 360 touch points (from around 300 right now) covering 218 cities including tier-3 and select tier-4 towns by the end of this year, it said.
“Our decision to increase the production capacity stems from our deep customer understanding where a faster delivery of our products can enhance their buying experience tremendously. We are confident that this transformation will accelerate our growth by not only strengthening our premium positioning in the market but also making us one of the most aspirational brands for consumers,” Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India said.
As part of India’s growth strategy with the new identity, Kia will be constantly innovating to match the ever-changing needs of the new-age consumers. The upcoming refreshed versions of its flagship and best-selling products, the compact SUV Seltos and the subcompact crossover SUV Sonet, will be a testament to this commitment, he said.
The new logo of Kia is a symbol of the new brand slogan and values it promises to offer customers through future products, services, and the experiences these enable, the company said.
The rhythmical, unbroken line of the logo conveys Kia's commitment to bringing moments of inspiration, while its symmetry demonstrates confidence. The rising gestures of the logo embody Kia’s rising ambitions for the brand, and, more importantly, what it offers to the customers, it said.
The upcoming Seltos and Sonet, both of which are updated for the Indian market under the newly stylized logo, will be unveiled to the market in the first week of May, it added.
Being India’s young automobile disruptor, Kia India has created new product segments and leveraged technology to create segment first innovations across its entire product portfolio. In over one and a half years of sales operation in India, Kia has emerged as the fourth most sold car brand and the fastest carmaker to achieve 2,50,000 sales figures in the country with only three products -- Seltos, Carnival, and Sonet.
