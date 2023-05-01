Kia India, on Monday, said it sold 23,216 units of its SUVs in April, a growth of 22 per cent YoY.

“Kia India has sold close to 20,000 units on average, every month in 2022, and it has been a healthy year for us. The global automotive industry has been facing a tough phase battling supply chain woes since Covid-19 started in 2020. We have been receiving overwhelming demand for our vehicles, and we are optimising our production consistently to keep the waiting period in check,” Hardeep Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said.

MG Motor India

MG Motor India also said it recorded retail sales of 4,551 units in April, a growth of 126 per cent YoY.

The supply chain constraints remain in a few models, however, the company is working towards meeting customer demand, it said in a statement.

The coming months are expected to bring in further improvements on this front, it said.

“Furthering MG’s commitment to greener and smoother urban mobility, the company is actively preparing for the forthcoming launch of MG Comet EV – the smart electric vehicle, the month of May. Bookings commence on May 15th,” it added.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor

However, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) registered a domestic wholesale of 14,162 units of vehicles in April, a decline of 6 per cent YoY.

The company undertook a week-long maintenance shutdown from April 24 to 28, for the upkeep of machinery and equipment to sustain operational efficiencies, productivity, and safety, TKM said in a statement.

“TKM is continuing to witness high demand and good enquiries, and needless to say, we are extremely thrilled to see the market responding very positively. This reflects the customer acceptance of our world-class product line-up and advanced clean technology solutions, as we continue to strongly serve our customer base in India,” Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said.