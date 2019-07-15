Kia Motors to commence Seltos bookings from Tuesday

Kia Motors has announced it will begin the pre-bookings of the Seltos SUV on July 16 online and across its 206 sales points in India.

It will be launched in India on August 22 and the bookings will commence with a token amount of Rs 25,000.

Delivering on its promise to enter India with the highest number of customer touch points, Kia Motors started its innings with 265 touchpoints across 160 cities enabling the brand to be accessible by everyone and everywhere.

Manohar Bhat, Vice President and Head – Sales and Marketing, Kia Motors India said, “The Kia Seltos has been built from ground-up, keeping Indian customers in mind and is equipped to redefine the segment. We are confident that the customers will be equally delighted by the specifications combination and our wide-spread network..”

The Kia Seltos, upon launch will be available in two trims - GT line, which is suitable for the performance enthusiasts and Tech line, aimed at families. The Seltos will be BSVI compliant right from its launch.

Seltos will be offered in three variants: 1.5 Petrol, 1.5 Diesel, First in segment 1.4 Turbo Petrol, offering the perfect balance of performance and efficiency.

It will be offered in 3 automatic transmission options – 7DCT, IVT, and 6 AT along with 6 speed Manual Transmission.

In April 2017, Kia Motors signed a memorandum of understanding with Andhra Pradesh where it had set up a manufacturing lant with a capacity of 300,000 units per annum and trial production commenced in January 2019.