Kia Seltos garners over 6,000 bookings on day one

Kia Motors' pre-bookings of the Seltos has generated an overwhelming response with 6,046 bookings on the first day itself.

According to Kia, these substantial pre-book numbers reflect customer confidence that the brand has been able to garner even prior to the launch.

The Kia has received around two lakh hits on July 16 with 1,628 booking coming in just one day from the website.

The Korean automotive company commenced the pre-bookings of Seltos from July 16, 2019 across its dealerships in 160 cities in the country and has achieved this landmark figure within a single day.

Manohar Bhat, Vice President, and Head – Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India said, “Getting such an overwhelming response from customers across the 160 cities where we are present, makes us elated. Our mid-SUV, the Seltos is BSVI compliant from day 1 and is available in both petrol and diesel with manual and automatic options in all powertrains, makes it an attractive proposition.”

He further added, “With our modern automotive plant having 3 lakh capacity, we are fully prepared to make on time deliveries and uphold the trust our customers have shown in us.”

Since its global debut in India, Kia Seltos has been able to capture attention, making it one of the most anticipated car launches of 2019.

The Seltos will be manufactured in Kia’s 536-acre Anantapur plant with an annual capacity of 3,00,000 units. The mid-SUV will be launched in India on August 22.