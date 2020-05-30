Kids snack brand Timios raises Pre-Series A funding

Hammered out by mechanisation
Timios, a Bengaluru-based packaged snack brand for children has raised Pre-Series A funding led by Rangsons Technologies (part of Mysuru-based NR Group). The round also saw participation from Paipal Ventures.
The funds will be used towards product development, strengthening the existing distribution network and enhancing the technology platform. Timios had earlier raised funding from MTR Foods in 2018.
Timios was founded by brother sister duo Aswani Chaitanya and Hima Bindu in 2016. The idea came about when Aswani moved to India from the UK in 2014 after spending about 15 years at top tier investment banks. Unlike in the developed markets, there were no options here for healthy yet tasty snacks designed for children. He realized the gap in the market and teamed up with his sister Hima Bindu, who holds a Masters degree in Nutrition. The duo founded Timios to create healthy yet flavourful and age appropriate food products for children.
Aswani Chaitanya, CEO and co-Founder of Timios said “A lot of millennial parents today are extremely conscious about what their children consume as part of their healthy diet. This increasing awareness and shift towards healthy, natural and organic food choices for children have been the key reasons behind the success of our products. The response we have received so far has been overwhelming. With new investment, we will continue to develop more innovative products and expand our footprint. We are very pleased to bring on board Rangsons Technologies and Paipal Ventures to be a part of our next phase of growth. In addition to the investment, we value the tremendous experience and strategic vision they bring to the table.”
