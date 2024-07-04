KingsCraft Online Brands Private Limited has unveiled ‘Underrated Club,’ a streetwear fashion brand. Co-founded by visionary entrepreneurs Abhishek Teri and Kartik Anand, Underrated Club aims to redefine the e-commerce and retail landscape by offering streetwear that celebrates individuality, uniqueness, and authenticity for Indian consumers, the Company stated in a press statement.

Abhishek Teri, Co-founder of Underrated Club, said, “At URC we are redefining luxury streetwear by merging timeless elegance with modern urban flair. Our creations are a celebration of individuality, crafted with precision and a deep commitment to quality. We believe that true luxury lies in the details, and each piece we design is a testament to this philosophy. Join us on a journey where sophistication meets street style, and where every garment is a statement of refined taste and bold expression.”

Kartik Anand, Co-founder of Underrated Club, said, “India is home ground for us, and we are extremely bullish and confident about the prospects of our country’s developing economy. URC brings a unique take on fast fashion-forward dressing, and it will continue to evolve, keeping the youth and younger customers in mind.” He adds, “URC is ready to unleash our initial collection and various other ranges in the coming months. We are working on bringing other elements of fashion into our portfolio of products.”