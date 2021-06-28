KIOCL gets in-principle nod for Devadari mines; plans to start mining by 2022-23

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The Centre has given an in-principle approval to KIOCL— a public sector undertaking— for mining operations in Devadari range of Ballari district.
Addressing the media in Mangaluru on Monday, MV Subba Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of KIOCL, said that the Union Environment and Forest Ministry accorded stage-1 in-principle approval on June 24 for the diversification of 401.57 hectares of forest land at Devadari Hill Range in Ballari district of Karnataka for the purpose of iron ore and manganese ore mining by KIOCL. This includes 388 ha for mining and 13.57 ha for approach road.
With this approval, KIOCL will get a captive mine of its own. He said the captive mine will provide iron ore raw material security to the company.
The company had to close mining operations in Kudremukh hill ranges in Chikmagalur district of Karnataka in 2006 following the Supreme Court order banning the mining operations in the eco-sensitive forest areas. Following this, the company did not have a captive mine to meet the requirements pellet manufacturing unit in Mangaluru.
KIOCL’s pellet plant in Mangaluru has a manufacturing capacity of 3.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The company produced 2.21 million tonnes (mt) of pellets in 2020-21 as against 2.37 mt in the previous fiscal.
In 2017, KIOCL had applied to the Karnataka government for the allotment of the captive mines in the Devadari ranges under the quota available for PSUs.
Stating that the company is hopeful of getting other approvals during the year, Rao said KIOCL is planning to start mining operations in Devadari ranges by 2022-23. The company is hopeful of getting around 33 mt of iron ore from the Devadari ranges.
KIOCL is planning to mine around 0.3 MTPA for the first five years, and it is planning to scale it up to 2 MTPA over the years.
To begin with, Devadari mine is expected to generate around 500 direct jobs and an equal number of indirect jobs.
Subba Rao said KIOCL has continued its efforts to expand the pellet market to different international markets such as Brazil and MENA (Middle East and North Africa) countries. Stating that the company has a diversified export market, he said the share of the Chinese market stood at 44 per cent and MENA countries at 41 per cent.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...