KIOCL gets new Director (Production and Projects)

KV Bhaskar Reddy has assumed charge as Director (Production and Projects) of KIOCL Ltd. A press release said on Monday that Reddy began his career with NLC and later joined KIOCL in 1986 at Kudremukh mines and served the company for the past 33 years.

He has worked in the areas of mine planning, geology, survey, mining operation, drill and blast planning and execution, mine development, sustainable development and mine safety with all statutory compliance.

He has been instrumental in identifying Devadari iron ore block in Ballari district and currently working for Devadari mine project to commence the mining activities.

Reddy is a graduate in mining engineering from Kothagudem School of Mines of Osmania University, the release added.