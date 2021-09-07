Companies

KIOCL Ltd gets new CMD

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on September 07, 2021

Has more than three decades of experience in company

T Saminathan, Director (Commercial) of KIOCL, assumed charge as the Chairman and Managing Director of the company on Tuesday.

A press statement by the company said that Saminathan has more than three decades of experience in KIOCL in the field of iron ore mining, beneficiation, pelletisation and pig iron making since joining KIOCL in 1986.

He was instrumental in bringing about the tolling concept which has resulted in increased capacity utilisation of the pellet plant in Mangaluru, and improved physical and financial performance of the company.

He has put in place system improvements in supply chain and logistics, resulting in reduced transit, brought down inventory holding levels, framed and implemented a risk management policy across the organisation, introduced procurement through service provider MSTC, and started procurement through the government e-marketplace portal, the statement said.

He is a lifetime member of the Indian Institute of Materials Management (IIMM) and Indian Institute of Mineral Engineers (IIME), it added.

Published on September 07, 2021

