KIOCL mulls extending pellet manufacturing facility for others

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The public sector undertaking, KIOCL Ltd, plans to extend the pellet manufacturing facility to other companies that supply raw material (iron ore) to KIOCL and repurchase the pellets.
Addressing media persons in Mangaluru on Friday, T Saminathan, Chairman and Managing Director of KIOCL Ltd, said it will take the manufacturing margin and sell the pellets back to the company that supplied iron ore.
Stating that KIOCL is in talks with two companies in Oman and South Korea, he said the company is planning to execute this project in three-six months.
Nearly 30-40 per cent of the pellet manufacturing unit’s capacity in Mangaluru can be used under this project, he said.
Asked about the contribution of this project to the company’s total revenue, he said this project is expected to contribute around 30 per cent of the company’s total revenue. “We are minimising our risk with this concept. Our average cost of production will come down if we increase our production with this arrangement,” he said.
To a query on the KIOCL’s plans for Devadari iron ore mine at Sandur taluk of Ballari district, Saminathan said the company has secured stage-1/ in-principle forest and environmental clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. This mine has a capacity of 2 million tonnes per annum of iron ore.
Asked about the timeframe for starting mining operations at Devadari, he said the company hopes to get the stage-2 clearance for the project by the end of March 2022. The company can start mining operations at Devadari by March 2023 on getting the stage-2 approval by March 2022.
Saminathan said the 45th annual general meeting of KIOCL Ltd has approved the final dividend of ₹1.64 per equity share on a face value of ₹10 each. The total dividend for the financial year ended March 31 amounts to ₹99.67 crore, he added.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Marketers and advertisers will debate the future outlook for brands at an event organised by The Indian ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...