IT major Infosys has announced the retirement of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as Independent Director of the Board, effective March 22, 2023, upon completion of her tenure.

The Board has appointed D. Sundaram as the Lead Independent Director of the company, effective March 23, 2023, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was appointed to the Infosys Board as an Independent Director in 2014, and as Lead Independent Director in 2018. She also served as the Chairperson of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and CSR Committee and as a member of the Risk Management and ESG Committees of the Board.

On behalf of the Board, Nandan Nilekani, Chairman, Infosys, said, “We profusely thank Kiran for having been such an integral member of the Infosys family, providing valuable guidance and leadership to the Board over the years. I am personally very grateful to her as she has been a tremendous ally and amazing colleague on the Board, ever since I re-joined Infosys in August 2017.”

He also congratulated Sundaram on being appointed as Lead Independent Director and said that he look forward to his continued insight and steadfast support as Infosys continues its growth and transformation journey.

Sundaram has been on the Board of Infosys since 2017. "With his vast experience in finance and strategy, he has been a crucial catalyst for the Company to realize its vision for the future. Sundaram serves on the Audit Committee, Risk Management Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee, and Cybersecurity Risk Sub-Committee," said the company.