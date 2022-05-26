Kirloskar Industries net profit up at Rs 316 cr in FY 2022

Kirloskar Industries Ltd (KIL) reported a total income of Rs 3,820.1 crore in financial year ended March 31, 2022, compared to Rs 2,082.3 crore in FY2021.

The company recorded a PBT of Rs 568.3 crore in FY2022, against Rs 377.7 crore in FY2021. PAT was marginally higher at Rs 316.2 crore (Rs 311.5 crore) during the period under consideration.

The board has declared a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2021-2022.

On a standalone basis, total Income in FY 2022 was at Rs 102.7 crore as against Rs 58.1 crore in FY2021.

Managing Director KIL, Mahesh Chhabria said: “This was a good quarter for KIL. The standalone business saw topline growth of 29 per cent in Q4 . This was mainly on account of higher dividend income. On the consolidated side, r subsidiary Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd acquired ISMT Ltd to foray into pipes and value-added steel products. On the real estate side, Avante Spaces Ltd is progressing as planned.”