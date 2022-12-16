Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL), a leading engineering, power generation and solutions company, signed a memorandum of understanding with RITES Ltd, a leading transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering company, to jointly explore business opportunities for products/solutions in the areas of export of railway rolling stock, infrastructure and urban transport for the domestic and overseas markets.

Through this MoU, KOEL will leverage its R&D expertise, manufacturing acumen, state of the art manufacturing facilities, supply chain network and strong channel to develop, manufacture and supply products for RITES customers, while RITES will provide expertise in design, marketing, operation and maintenance, and any other support required for tapping business opportunities.

Vinodkumar Menon, Vice-President, Industrial Business, KOEL said “The strategic partnership between KOEL and RITES leverages the strengths of both the organizations. While we at KOEL are focused on developing world class products and services, RITES has great design, technical expertise and marketing capabilities. We truly look forward to a long and fruitful association.”

