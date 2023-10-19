Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd (KPCL) reported profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 26.8 crore in Q2 FY24 , 14 per cent growth over that in Q1 FY24 at Rs 23.5 crore. For H1 FY 24, profit before tax was at Rs 50.3 crore, compared to Rs 57.6 crore in the previous year, due to lower sales, particularly in the export market.

While revenue from operations grew by over 16 per cent as compared to that in Q1, revenue in H1 FY24 revenue was about 8 per cent lower than that in H1 of FY23, due largely to export sales that dropped by Rs 47 crore.

Order booking remained robust, with additional order inflows of over Rs 340 crore in H1, compared to H1 of F23. The orders in hand as of September 30, 2023, were Rs 1,450 crore. This will help the company, engaged in the Air, Refrigeration and Gas Compression business, achieve strong H2 sales that will result in sales growth over the previous year, the company said.

