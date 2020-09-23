KKR to invest ₹5,550 crore in Reliance Retail

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, has raised ₹5,550 crore from global investment firm KKR in exchange for a 1.28 per cent stake.

This investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of ₹4.21 lakh crore.

This marks the second investment by KKR in a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, following an ₹11,367-crore investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.

“I am pleased to welcome KKR as an investor in Reliance Retail Ventures as we continue our onward march to growing and transforming the Indian Retail ecosystem for the benefit of all Indians. KKR has a proven track record of being a valuable partner to industry-leading franchises and has been committed to India for many years. We look forward to working with KKR’s global platform, industry knowledge and operational expertise across our digital services and retail businesses,” RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said.

Reliance Retail Limited, a subsidiary of RRVL, operates India's largest retail business serving close to 640 million footfalls across its 12,000 stores nationwide. Founded in 1976, KKR has $222 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020.

“We are pleased to deepen our relationship with Reliance Industries through this investment in Reliance Retail Ventures, which is empowering merchants of all sizes and fundamentally changing the retail experience for Indian consumers. Reliance Retail’s new commerce platform is filling an important need for both consumers and small businesses as more Indian consumers move to shopping online and the company offers tools for Kiranas to be a critical part of the value chain. We are thrilled to support Reliance Retail in its mission to become India’s leading omnichannel retailer and ultimately to build a more inclusive Indian retail economy,” Co-Founder and Co-CEO of KKR Henry Kravis said.

KKR is making its investment from its Asia private equity funds. The transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals.

Morgan Stanley was the financial advisor to Reliance Retail and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Davis Polk & Wardwell were legal counsels. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP acted as financial advisor to KKR. Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP acted as legal counsel to KKR.