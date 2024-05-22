Klüber Lubrication, a global player in specialty lubricants, is expanding its operations facility in Mysore, set to be fully operational at the latest by the beginning of 2027. The company recently announced an investment of ₹142 crore that will further bolster its operations in the country and reiterate its commitment to “Make in India” by increasing domestic production.

Klüber India’s manufacturing plant in Mysore is spread over 17,000 sq m at present and produces world-class specialty lubricants. The plant will feature a cutting-edge production facility equipped with technology tailored to Klüber Lubrication’s specialised needs.

As a part of the investments, Klüber will attain new certifications such as IATF (for automotive customers) and ISO 21469 (for food grade lubricants), while boosting the R&D infrastructure and increasing the speed to market for new products. Klüber Lubrication is poised to leverage these enhancements to amplify its operations, introduce high-value product lines, and facilitate the seamless relocation of global products to better serve its clientele, said the company.

Hitendra Bhargava, CEO and Regional Management Board Member Asia Pacific at Klüber Lubrication, said, “By integrating a new production hall and world class infrastructure, our aim is to offer state-of-the-art speciality products which will be locally manufactured. Ultimately, this initiative is in sync with the self-reliance India mission (Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan) launched by the Government of India. This investment helps us to be closer and faster to our customers not just in India, but in the entire APAC region.”

Klüber Lubrication’s expansion in Mysore also underscores the organisation’s focus on sustainability. With the aid of solar panels installed on the roof, the plant derives more than half of its energy from renewable sources, said the company.

