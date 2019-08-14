KONE Elevators launches 24/7 connected service

KONE, an elevator and escalator company, has launched its 24x7 connected service which helps in fewer faults, faster repairs.

Using the latest technology, the elevators and escalators can now speak their minds and keep technicians one step ahead of what is happening.

Data relating to key operating parameters, usage statistics and faults is gathered from the elevators and escalators. All the information is sent in real time to cloud service, where the analytics are located.

If the system identifies the need for maintenance, it either alerts a technician immediately, or contacts technical support or customer service, according to how critical the problem is.

Customers are provided with clear notifications and report of all the actions taken to keep their equipment running.

The 24/7 Connected Services are remotely monitored to ensure less equipment downtime, fewer faults and detailed information on maintenance task, Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE Elevators India, said in a statement.