Gaming platform Kratos Studios will launch its products in Brazil to ramp up its global footprint.

The platform’s early success in India has led to its global expansion. In the past six months, the company claims to have disbursed ₹5 crore to 1,50,000 gamers. Top players have generated an average income of ₹40,000 per month. These earnings are completely funded by game developers and publishers.

The move to Brazil could lead to a four-fold increase in the community income generated on the platform, the company said.

“This strategic move is projected to propel Kratos Studios towards quadrupling the overall community income generated on its innovative platform,” said Kratos Studios.

This will propel Kratos Studios towards multiplying the value exchanged on its innovative platform, the statement added.

Kratos, co-founded by Manish Agarwal, the former CEO of Nazara Technologies, and Ishank Gupta, has raised ₹160 crore at a valuation of ₹1,200 crore for their new gaming venture and the acquisition of IndiGG DAO. The seed round was led by Accel, with participation from investors, including Prosus Ventures, Courtside Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners, Nazara and others.

With access to 8.21 lakh gamer communities in South Asia, Kratos Studios is planning to expand internationally, starting with Brazil. The gaming venture has witnessed a surge, from 3,80,000 gamers in January 2023 to 8,21,000 by July 2023.

With this move, the company envisions seamlessly connecting curated gamers from Brazil with Kratos’s 147 partner game studios from South Korea, Japan, the US, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Elaborating on this, Manish Agarwal, Founder of Kratos Studios, said, “Our mission is inherently simple, to unlock avenues for gamers to monetise their time and expertise, while also granting them ownership over their valuable data. Given Brazil’s vibrant gaming population, reverence for local gaming heroes, and its status as a burgeoning market, our expansion aligns seamlessly with our overarching ethos.”