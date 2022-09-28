Krsnaa Diagnostics is set to launch 600 diagnostics centres across India, expanding its footprint across metros and smaller cities.

The company is planning to strengthen its presence in Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Rajasthan. And the proposed centres will be equipped to offer specialised services in precision medicine, genetics, genomics, and molecular diagnostics, along with routine investigations of biochemistry and serology, commonly used in routine diagnostics tests, the company said.

The centres will also offer dedicated services for women’s health (hormones/ PCOD), diabetes monitoring, cardiac health, and cancer care, it added.

Krsnaa Diagnostics is a provider of radiology and diagnostics services under a single roof in India. From two radiology centres in 2011, the firm has expanded its network to over 2,000 centres in 16 States across the country.

Pallavi Jain, Managing Director of Krsnaa Diagnostics said that the company is adopting the franchise model to address the rising demand for diagnostics services in remote parts of the country.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit