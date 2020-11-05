Kunnath Pharmaceuticals launches antiviral herbal product across India

Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb: Set the mood
Herbal products maker Kunnath Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has launched antiviral immunity booster capsules under the brand name ‘Viromune’ across the country and is looking to achieve a turnover of ₹2,000 crore in the next three years.
Viromune is an Ayurvedic formulation consisting of 17 potent herbs and their properties range from antiviral to natural immunity boosting, along with a well balanced blend of essential vitamins and minerals, Kunnath Pharmaceuticals said.
The aim is to sell 25 lakh packets of the product in the first year, 50 lakh packets in the second year and 1 crore in the third year across the country, Kunnath Pharmaceuticals MD K C Abraham told PTI.
“We are planning to achieve the ₹2,000 crore turnover target in the coming three years. Our new product line will help us in this process,” he added.
The company is spending over ₹100 crore in research and development and on the new products, Kunnath Pharmaceuticals in a statement.
“We are already exporting our products to 12 countries, which include Australia, Canada, the UAE etc. (The) company is envisaging a plan to reach at least 75 countries in the near future,” Abraham said.
