Kelachandra Coffee, a privately held coffee plantations company, has announced the appointment of P Kurian Raphael as the new Head of Research and Development. Raphael brings a wealth of experience from his previous role at Tata Coffee Limited and an extensive background in plantation crops, sustainable agriculture and building a circular economy, the company said in a statement.

With over 31 years of expertise in plantation crops, including 25 years as a Senior Scientist with the Coffee Board of India, Raphael is highly regarded for his contributions to coffee research across various coffee tracts in India. In his previous role at Tata Coffee, Raphael led the R&D function. While his expertise spans across coffee and pepper, his leadership has been marked by numerous accolades and a commitment to transforming agricultural research and fostering sustainability.

“We are thrilled to welcome P Kurian Raphael to Kelachandra Coffee. His extensive experience and innovative approach to sustainable agriculture will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of coffee research and development,” said Rana George, Managing Director at Kelachandra Coffee.

“I am exited to join Kelachandra Coffee and work alongside a passionate team dedicated to pioneering advancements in Indian coffee research and Ethically-sourced Sustainable Coffee (ESC),” said Raphael. “I look forward to leveraging my experience in regenerative agriculture to contribute to our shared goals of innovation and net zero coffee production.”