The Chennai-based Rane Group announced a major leadership change with L Ganesh to retire as Chairman from the operating entities of Rane Group, effective March 31, 2024. He will serve as a Non-Executive Director on these entities and continue as Chairman and Managing Director of Rane Holdings Ltd, says a company release.

Harish Lakshman will take over as Chairman of Rane Group, effective from April 1, 2024.

Ganesh became Chairman of Rane Group in November 2006. He pioneered the TQM movement and three of Rane businesses won the coveted Deming Grand Prize under his leadership. He was conferred with the prestigious Deming Award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the dissemination and promotion (overseas) of TQM in 2022.

During Ganesh’s tenure, the group has grown from ₹1,050 crores to about ₹7,200 crores and enhanced the export sales from 12 per cent to 24 per cent.

Ganesh in the release said, “It was a privilege to serve as Chairman of Rane Group for the past 18 years. I am proud of the significant progress we have made together in expanding the customer base, enhancing the global presence, driving the operational efficiencies and strengthening the leadership position in the industry. “

Lakshman holds bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from BITS Pilani, and master’s degree in business from Krannert School of Management at Purdue University, US. He joined ZF Rane Automotive India (erstwhile Rane TRW Steering Systems) as AGM – Marketing in 1998. He held positions of increasing responsibilities in the areas of Marketing and Operations and became Managing Director in 2008. Harish was involved in the corporate management of Rane Group from 2012 and became its Vice Chairman in 2017.

Lakshman in the release said, “As we look ahead, we will remain the partner of choice to customers globally and ensure highest standards of ethics and deliver value to our stakeholders – customers, vendors, employees, shareholders and society.”

