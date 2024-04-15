Lam Research Corp signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (Mou) with the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) for broad deployment of Semi Verse Solutions to developing India’s semiconductor manufacturing workforce.

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam’s equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better-performing devices.

Initially announced as part of a joint statement and fact sheet issued by the governments of the US and India at the White House in June 2023, this MoU signals the completion of the pilot in partnership with IISc and establishes a framework for expansion to multiple universities across India.

Bold step

“As India takes bold steps to establish a semiconductor industry, a virtual-physical fabrication world made possible with Semi Verse Solutions will be critical to rapidly scale a workforce to meet industry demand,” said Rangesh Raghavan, Corporate Vice President and General Manager at Lam Research India.

Lam’s platform formed the cornerstone of the jointly developed curriculum for the pilot course that trained 35 engineers over a six-month period. Combined with program management and course curriculum customisation, this program is targeted to educate up to 60,000 Indian engineers in semiconductor fabrication technologies, over a ten-year period.

(with inputs from BL intern Meghna Barik)