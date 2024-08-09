Italian super luxury carmaker Automobili Lamborghini said on Friday that the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to eliminate registration costs for strong hybrid vehicles will benefit the company. Also, the company noted that other States too are considering further tax cuts, which could boost its sales.

“We are happy because there is already a reduction for hybrid cars and that applies also to Lamborghini. Then we know that there are several States, which are speaking about further reduction for registration tax. So, this would benefit, of course, the customers and this will give an extra boost to our sales,” Francesco Scardaoni, Regional Director, Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific told businessline on the sidelines of the new Urus SE here.

The UP government had last month announced giving complete waiver of registration tax on strong hybrid cars, which may benefit the customers directly because it charges eight per cent of road tax on vehicles which cost less than ₹10 lakh and 10 per cent on vehicles costing more than ₹10 lakh (on ex-showroom).

Urus SE spec

The company launched the plug-in hybrid version of its flagship SUV, Urus priced at ₹4.57 crore (ex-showroom), which means the UP customers may get a waiver of around ₹45 lakh on the registration cost. The Urus SE is powered by an 800 CV hybrid powertrain, combining with a twin-turbo 4.0 V8 engine with an electric motor. It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 3.4 secconds.

Lamborghini said it will start delivering the vehicle in India by next year and it also plans to bring other hybrid models from the line-up going forward, as soon as they are launched in the global markets.

“Our expectations are very high because we believe that Indian customers fully understand that Lamborghini hybridisation doesn’t mean any trade-off. It means only adding additional features to the cars — additional horse powers, but also additional emotion and additional sustainability — so it is the perfect combination for our new product line-up,” Scardaoni said.

Lamborghini India had sold a record 103 units in 2023 calendar year — a 12 per cent growth from 92 units in 2022.

He added that there were some delays in the shipments of the products earlier this year because of the Red Sea crisis, but expecting to ship more cars from end of this month.