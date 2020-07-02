Lay’s India thanks unsung heroes in a social media campaign

Potato chips brand Lay's took to Twitter and Instagram on Thursday to express its gratitude to 23 brands across sectors, as part of its digital campaign titled #HEARTWORK. The campaign has been focusing on acknowledging the contribution of the unsung heroes across sectors in battling the pandemic.

As part of this social media activation, the company shared special, virtual-branded Lay's #Heartwork packs featuring customised messages to thank many unsung heroes associated with the respective brands on the social media platforms. These included Flipkart, Tide, Cadbury, Vistara, Kia Motors, Dunzo, Pizza Hut, Amazon, KFC, Myntra, Urban Company, among others.Some of these brands responded to Lay's gesture by thanking the members of the supply chain.

Dilen Gandhi, Senior Director and Category Head – Foods, PepsiCo India, said, "At the beginning of this month, we launched a campaign, #Heartwork to thank farmers, truck drivers, retailers, and many more unsung heroes who have brought joy to millions. Maintaining the chain of gratitude, we reached out to leading companies and brands such as Flipkart, Tide, Vistara, Kia and Cadbury and many more, with a customised virtual pack to express our gratitude for their #Heartwork."

"At the time when consumers couldn’t step out, the unsung heroes played an essential role in providing products and services every day across the country," he added.