Lincoln Pharma launches chewable vitamin C, zinc tablets

Jumping into the already-populated space of vitamin tablets, pharma player Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Thursday announced the launch of chewable Vitamin C and Zinc tablets in India.
The newly-launched tablet "is an evidence-based bio-active for natural immunity in the combination of zinc that boosts antiviral activity and protection against Covid-19," the company said in a statement.
The generic market for Vitamin C and Zinc tablets in India is estimated at around Rs 150 crore, having a growth of about 15 per cent per annum.
Ashish R. Patel, whole-time director, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said, "With this launch, we aim to fill the gaps in serving the healthcare requirements of the masses, with our range of 600-plus formulations. As it is in the form of chewable tablets, geriatric and paediatric patients and travelling patients, who may not have ready access to water, are most in need of easy swallowing dosage forms such as chewable tablets with a pleasant flavour."
Lincoln Pharma’s manufacturing facility is located at Khatraj in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
