Lincoln Pharma Q1 standalone net rises 25% to ₹15 crore

Our Bureau Ahmedabad | Updated on August 20, 2020 Published on August 20, 2020

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited on Thursday posted standalone net profit of ₹15 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020, as against ₹12 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, showing a nearly 25-per cent jump on year-on-year basis.

Company’s standalone revenues from operations stood at ₹101 crore, up from ₹95 crore in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA for the quarter ended June 2020 was reported at ₹22.42 crore as compared to ₹19.04 crore in the corresponding period last year.

On consolidated basis, the company posted net profit of ₹15 crore as against ₹13 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated revenues from operations stood at ₹104 crore for the quarter under review as against ₹97 crore in the same period last year.

Mahendra Patel, MD, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals, said, “We are pleased to announce that Lincoln Pharma has become a zero net-debt company by paying all its outstanding debt. Despite a challenging economic and business environment due to Covid-19, the company has delivered a robust financial performance quarter over quarter maintaining healthy growth in revenue, profitability and expects to continue the growth momentum in the coming years.”

Lincoln Pharma shares traded at ₹237.10, down by about 0.2 per cent on BSE Thursday.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd
