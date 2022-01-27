Live learning platform Growth School raises $5 million in seed funding

Live learning platform Growth School has raised $5 million in a seed fund led by led by Sequoia Capital India, Owl Ventures. More than 80 angel investors including entrepreneurs such as Kunal Shah, Nikhil Kamath, Ritesh Agarwal, Tanmay Bhat as well as some international angels like Austen Allred (founder of Lamda school), Shaan Puri, Eric Siu also participated in the round.

Expansion

Growth School plans to utilise the funds to expand its team and build a robust tech platform. The start-up plans to venture into newer markets and as part of that foray as well as explore metaverse for education.

Founded in 2020, as a bootstrapped company with a six-member team, the start-up aims to bridge the gap between industry requirements and the existing academic curriculum through its community-led cohort programmes. “The programmes are curated to teach skills that are relevant on the job in a short period of time so students are employable immediately,” it explained.

The platform partners with professionals who are the leaders and influencers in their fields and offers professional programmes of duration four, eight and 12 weeks.

Vaibhav Sisinty, founder of GrowthSchool said, “I spent the last two years training over 100,000 people in growth marketing, and that’s when I realised most of the candidates wanted real-life skills that they can use to produce immediate results in their careers.”

“When someone is actively seeking a job, they do not have the luxury of doing a long-term programme that spans over months. That is how I founded Growth School, with the mission of helping people get the best skill upgradation from top professionals in the industry, over the shortest period of time. We aim to be the go-to platform for learners all over the world to acquire skills from the top 1 per cent of industry experts,” said Sisinty.

Kriti Bansal, Owl Ventures said, “We believe that Growth School has the potential to fundamentally shift how learners upskill and prepare for their personal and professional lives today. Growth School’s live learning platform has garnered strong trust among a growing community of over 200k users in short order as lifelong learning becomes increasingly important to stay competitive in the new digital economy. By teaching highly-relevant topics in short bursts from the leading experts on those topics, GrowthSchool is building the go-to global platform for upskilling.”

Programmes

Till date, around two lakh users have accessed Growth School’s programmes. It offers programmes such as UI, UX, Performance Marketing, how to Become a Freelancer, how to build and sell your NFT, how to Invest in Crypto, how to start a D2C business.

As part of its next stage of evolution, Growth School aims to expand the range of programmes it offers as well as expand its reach beyond India. This phase will be spearheaded by the company’s leadership team with Sidharth heading Product & Design (Ex-Headout, Instamojo), Manu Raghavan heading Engineering (Ex- Altana), Rajat Sharma heading Sales (Ex-Vedantu, Toppr) and Bharat Pinnamaraju heading Supply (Ex-Blume Ventures).