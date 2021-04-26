Livguard Solar launches grid interactive inverters

Livguard Solar, a leading solar panels, inverters and batteries manufacturers, has launched its new generation Livguard Grid Interactive Hybrid (GIH) Inverter, which has received KSEB’s approval for solar power generation in Kerala.

The product was launched by Beljin Paoulose, General Manager, Livguard Solar, by handing over a unit to Jackson Mathew, the company's distribution partner in Kerala.

The new Livguard Grid Interactive Hybrid (GIH) Inverter will work both off-grid and on-grid. While there is power on-grid, it will work automatically off-grid. The product is ideal for solar power generation for domestic uses ranging from 3 kW to 5 kW. The company targets to sell at least 1000 units in Kerala this year, a release said.

Livguard also produces off-grid range from 1 kW to 15 kW, batteries ranging from 40 Ah to 200 Ah, and solar panels with capacity to produce 40 W to 400 W.