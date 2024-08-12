Livlong 365 has introduced a comprehensive 360-degree healthcare plan that integrates both OPD (out patient dpartment) and IPD (In patient department) services at an affordable cost. Gaurav Dubey, Founder & CEO of Livlong 365 said the insurance company empowers over 1.5 million customers with tailored health solutions that prioritise their unique needs.

With a strong digital presence, Livlong 365 has expanded its reach beyond urban centers, connecting with consumers across tier-3 cities and beyond.

Its website and app enable individuals to access services such as doctor consultations, lab tests, and customised health plans from the comfort of their homes.

Livlong 365 prioritises personalised customer experiences through its wellness solutions, including comprehensive OPD services, real-time emergency response, innovative financing, and health concierge services, said Dubey.

Livlong 365 has improved its OPD coverage choices following the Covid pandemic, acknowledging the important role that outpatient treatment plays in the financing of healthcare.

Through encryption techniques, safe development processes and compliance with pertinent data protection standards, the organisation guarantees data security.

As Livlong 365 continues to innovate and expand its healthcare offerings, its commitment to providing accessible, affordable, and comprehensive healthcare solutions remains steadfast, said the company.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit