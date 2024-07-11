Larsen & Toubro International FZE, a wholly owned subsidiary of Indian multinational Larsen & Toubro, announced the formation of a company in Uzbekistan.
L&T informed the stock exchanges late Monday about the incorporation of Larsen & Toubro CIS Foreign Enterprise Limited Liability Company.
“L&T CIS is formed for the business of Engineering Procurement & Construction (EPC) including all kinds of engineering, supply, civil, installation, testing & commissioning works. L&T CIS is a newly formed subsidiary company and no investment has been made as of this date,” the company informed in a stock exchange filing.
The Mumbai headquartered company stated that L&T CIS is yet to commence its business operations and 100 per cent of shares in the company are held by Larsen & Toubro International FZE (a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited).
