L&T bags ₹2,500 cr worth contracts in March quarter

The Heavy Engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro has won contracts worth ₹1,000-2,500 crore from various business segments in March quarter.

L&T Heavy Engineering has secured order for 12 Steam generators from NPCIL for the 3x700 MWe Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR), strengthening its position as a key Nuclear power equipment supplier in India fleet mode procurement programme.

The fleet programme consists of constructing 10 units of 700 MWe PHWR with indigenous technology. Steam generators, Reactor Headers and Pressurisers are critical equipment of Nuclear Island of the power plant.

L&T Heavy Engineering also won a Critical Reactor system package order for IOCL’s Petrochemical Project. This is an important step in indigenisation of High technology equipment and another major contribution towards Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Other notable orders include Hydroprocessing Reactors for the Renewable diesel and Biofuel Project for refinery majors in US and Europe; Reactor with internals for IOCL Barauni and a service contract for IOCL Panipat PTA project.