L&T bags orders worth Rs 5,000 cr in power sector

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
L&T Construction has bagged orders worth Rs 2,500-Rs 5,000 crore from various power transmission and distribution companies. It has got two EPC contracts to establish over 400 MW Solar Photovoltaic projects in Gujarat.
The scope of these packages involve design, engineering, supply, construction, testing, commissioning and operation and maintenance of grid connected Solar PV plants of about 200 MW each.
It has also got a 765kV Double Circuit Transmission Line package through a project specific transmission company. This line is associated with the transmission scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan. In West Bengal, orders have been received to supply and install High Voltage Distribution Systems in certain districts on a turnkey mode. Another order to construct 220kV and 132kV transmission lines has been won from the state transmission utility.
The business has won a 400 kV substation order in Tamil Nadu. This project is aimed to meet the future load growth in Coimbatore and to strengthen the evacuation system of an upcoming pumped storage power plant.
In Qatar, the business has won an order to install line connected current limiting reactors for the first time in the network.
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
It’s the birth anniversary of star Indian footballer Jarnail Singh who captained the Indian team in the 1960s.
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...