L&T bags orders worth Rs 5,000 cr in power sector

L&T Construction has bagged orders worth Rs 2,500-Rs 5,000 crore from various power transmission and distribution companies. It has got two EPC contracts to establish over 400 MW Solar Photovoltaic projects in Gujarat.

The scope of these packages involve design, engineering, supply, construction, testing, commissioning and operation and maintenance of grid connected Solar PV plants of about 200 MW each.

It has also got a 765kV Double Circuit Transmission Line package through a project specific transmission company. This line is associated with the transmission scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan. In West Bengal, orders have been received to supply and install High Voltage Distribution Systems in certain districts on a turnkey mode. Another order to construct 220kV and 132kV transmission lines has been won from the state transmission utility.

The business has won a 400 kV substation order in Tamil Nadu. This project is aimed to meet the future load growth in Coimbatore and to strengthen the evacuation system of an upcoming pumped storage power plant.

In Qatar, the business has won an order to install line connected current limiting reactors for the first time in the network.