L&T Construction bags orders worth Rs 2,112 cr

L&T Construction has won orders worth Rs 2,112 crore in the domestic market.

The buildings and factories business of L&T Construction has secured orders worth Rs 1,565 crore. Power transmission and distribution business has secured orders worth Rs 547 crore, the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing today.

L&T said it has won an order from the Airports Authority of India for the modernisation of Chennai airport.

“This brownfield project is to be completed in two phases within a stringent timeline and involves the construction of 2.1 million sq. ft. of passenger terminal building, including basement, finishing works, electro-mechanical works and airport systems,” it added.

It has received another order for the construction of multi-level car parking with an integrated commercial mall at Chennai airport. L&T shares were trading up 0.58 per cent at Rs 1,334.95 on the BSE.