L&T Construction businesses bag a slew of contracts

L&T Construction has bagged a slew of orders for its power Transmission & Distribution and Metallurgy & Material Handling businesses.

These orders have been classified as significant, which means that they are valued in the range of Rs 1,000 crore–Rs 2,500 crore.

L&T has won an Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract in Mozambique for a 400kV overhead transmission line between the towns of Chimuara and Alto Molocue in Zambezia Province. This link is a part of the Chimuara–Nacala Transmission Project funded by the Islamic Development Bank. The completion of this project will propel the industrial growth of the central and northern provinces, especially the Mocuba and Nacala Special Economic Zones and the megaprojects in the province of Cabo Delgado province, and will eventually facilitate regional inter-connectivity with the United Republic of Tanzania, L&T said.

L&T has also bagged a project for the design, supply and construction of a 220kV substation project from one of the government utilities in the UAE.

The company also has got orders for modernising the electrical distribution network in the Gurugram Smart City project in Haryana. The existing 11kV overhead distribution network will be converted into an underground cable network to improve the reliability of power supply.

L&T has also bagged an order for the construction of 765kV and 400kV transmission lines in the Kutch region in Gujarat, which has wind energy potential. High capacity transmission systems have been planned to integrate and evacuate the power from this region.

The Metallurgy and Material Handling Business of L&T has bagged an EPC order from NTPC Ltd for coal sizing and transportation through high-capacity, long-distance pipe conveyors from Kerandari, a coal mining project in Hazaribagh district in Jharkhand, to provide uninterrupted coal supply to the nearby power plants.