L&T defence arm bags govt contract for supply of Pinaka Weapon Systems

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 04, 2020 Published on September 04, 2020

The value of the orders range between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore

Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T), on Friday, said its defence arm has received orders for the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the supply of four regiments of Pinaka Weapon Systems.

“The contract involves supply of Pinaka launchers, battery command posts, and associated engineering support package (ESP) for four regiments,” L&T said in a regulatory filing.

The company did not provide the value of the contracts, but said the orders fall under the significant category, which ranges between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore according to the classification of contracts.

L&T said the Pinaka launch system has been indigenously developed by the company as part of Pinaka development program of Defence Research and Development Organisation and functions as a high tech, all weather, long range, area fire artillery weapon system.

L&T said it has already executed similar orders from the Ministry of Defence and supplied two regiments of Pinaka systems earlier.

Shares of L&T were trading 0.97 per cent lower at ₹951.70 apiece on the BSE.

