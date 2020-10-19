L&T emerges as the lowest bidder for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project

L&T has emerged as the lowest bidder for the design and construction of a key corridor in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor, also called MAHSR Bullet Train project.

The financial bids for the design and construction of the 237-km length of mainline for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor were opened on September 23. The tender covers about 47 per cent of total alignment of 508 km, between Vapi and Vadodara in Gujarat. Other bidders included a consortium of Afcons Infrastructure Limited, IRCON International Limited, JMC Projects India, a consortium involving NCC Limited, Tata Project Ltd, J Kumar Infra Projects Ltd, HSR, according to National High Speed Railway Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).

Lowest bidder

Larsen & Toubro emerged as the lowest bidder at ₹24,985 crore for constructing the 237.1 km under Package C4 of the 508.17 km Mumbai – Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project

The work includes design and construction of four stations, 24 river and 30 road crossings. The MAHSR project is expected to create more than 90,000 direct and indirect jobs during construction of the project.

Also, it is estimated that around 75 lakh MT of cement, 21 lakh MT of steel, and 1.4 lakh MT of structural steel will be used in the construction, all of which shall be produced in India. In addition to this, large construction machinery is another market that will gain big time through the project, NHSRCL said.

This project could be one of the largest that L&T has executed till date. The EPC major has executed metro rail projects in Riyadh and Doha.

In India it has executed around 40 km of tunnels, 130 km of viaducts and 135 stations for metros in New Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Lucknow and Mumbai Monorail, amongst others. L&T shares closed at ₹903, up nearly one per cent compared to previous day’s close.