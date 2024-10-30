Led by growth in the energy and infrastructure sectors, Larsen & Toubro is expected to register double-digit revenue growth in Q2.

Analysts have projected that even as the domestic order inflow slowed down during the quarter, orders from the Middle East in the infrastructure segment continued to grow.

“Profit after tax (PAT) is at ₹3,590, up by 11 per cent year-on-year and 29 per cent quarter-on-quarter. The net sales could see a jump of 16 per cent year-on-year at ₹59,146 core and 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter. The EBITDA margin is expected to remain flattish,” stated Prabhudas Lilladher.

The Mumbai-headquartered company reported a 12 per cent jump in consolidated net profit in Q1 for the quarter that ended June 30. The company clocked a profit of ₹2,875 crore, compared to ₹2,493 crore registered in the same quarter last year.