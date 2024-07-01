Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said that it has secured an order worth up to ₹2,500 crore from State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

The L&T Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH) vertical of L&T has secured an order from the ONGC for the eighth phase of pipeline replacement project (PRP-VIII Group B) off India’s west coast, the civil engineering and construction giant said.

Under L&T’s project classification, significant orders are in the range of ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore.

The order involves engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of 129-km subsea pipelines and associated modification works across India’s west coast offshore fields of the exploration and production (E&P) major, it added.

L&T’s Whole-Time Director & President–Energy Subramanian Sarma said, “This order reflects ONGC’s continued confidence in L&T, and this emanates from our track record of successfully delivering complex offshore projects. This order further demonstrates L&T’s unwavering commitment to India’s energy requirement.”

Organised under Offshore, Onshore EPC, Modular Fabrication, Advanced Value Engineering & Technology (AdVENT) and Offshore Wind Farm Business Groups, LTEH offers integrated design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to domestic and international customers.

With over three decades of rich experience, LTEH has been setting global benchmarks in all aspects of project management, corporate governance, quality, health safety environment (HSE) and operational excellence.