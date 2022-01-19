L&T Technology Services bags $45 million EV deal from US Auto Tier 1

L&T Technology Services, a global pure-play engineering services company on Tuesday announced that it has been awarded a deal worth $45 million from an automotive Tier 1 company based in the United States to be its strategic engineering partner and provide engineering services for its Electric Vehicle (EV) product portfolio.

LTTS will work with the customer to deliver solutions leveraging its e-mobility technology competence under the terms of the five-year agreement. This will be delivered from LTTS’ ER&D centre in Krakow, Poland.

The company plans to have more than 300 engineers working from its Krakow, Poland centre in the next three years as part of its expansion into Eastern Europe.

Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services said, “We have been investing in Electric, Autonomous and Connected Vehicle (EACV) as part of our 6 big bets and our engineers have developed several new scalable e-mobility solutions that can accelerate global automotive players’ EV development journey.”

“This landmark deal reinforces that our strategic investment is paying off and establishes LTTS’ dominant position in the EACV landscape. The Krakow R&D center will serve as a nearshore center to Western European and North American clientele across verticals,” added Chadha.