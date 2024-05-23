L&T Technology Services inaugurated a simulation centre of excellence (CoE) for Airbus at its Bengaluru campus. The CoE is designed to provide engineering support for Airbus aircraft structural simulation activities across its business units in France, Germany, the UK, and Spain.

The CoE is equipped with simulation software, hardware, and computational machinery. It aims to standardise processes across all Airbus European business units and aircraft programmes, streamline efficiency, and enhance productivity.

Launched about 18 months ago with a specialised core team, the CoE is likely to be scaled up over the next two years.

“The establishment of the simulation CoE for Airbus reflects our deep-seated commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation alongside Airbus. This centre is not just about technology; it’s about creating a standardised, efficient framework that propels Airbus’ industry-leading aircraft into the future,“ said Alind Saxena, President of Sales and Executive Director at LTTS. “Together, we are not just navigating the present landscape but also shaping the future of aviation, ensuring our collaboration remains a key driver of our success in India and the world.”

The establishment of the simulation CoE marks a decade of collaboration between LTTS and Airbus India.