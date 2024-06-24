Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Monday that it has secured a major order for setting up a grid-connected 185 megawatt (MW) solar PV plant along with a 254 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

The project cost is estimated to be in the range of ₹2,500-5,000 crore.

The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical of L&T has won the domestic order to build the solar plant at Kajra in Lakhisarai district of Bihar, the engineering procurement and construction (EPC) giant said.

The BESS, with a capacity of 254 MWh will enable storing solar energy during low-demand periods and discharging when the demand peaks. In addition, the BESS will also help smooth the fluctuations in generation, frequency regulation and voltage support. It comes with a black start capability to the grid that will facilitate quick re-energisation after an outage, it added.

A Ravindran, Sr Vice President & Head of Renewable Strategic Business Group, PT&D, said “This is a welcome addition to our Renewable EPC portfolio of 18 GWp (Gigawatt Peak) cumulative capacity, comprising solar and wind generation projects already commissioned and in the making. On the Battery Energy Storage System front, we handle more than 1.5 GWh of storage capacity. This rich experience has made us the EPC partner of choice for developers globally”.

Prabhudas Lilladher Research Analyst Amit Anwani said that L&T’s PT&D business has won a significant order (₹25,000- 5,000 crore) to build Solar + BESS in Bihar. This order takes its YTD order intake to ₹5,500-12,500 crore.

L&T Whole-time Director & Sr Executive Vice President (Utilities) T Madhava Das said “Our expertise in providing renewable energy solutions encompasses a vast array of technologies involved in ground-mounted and floating solar generation, grid scale and distributed energy storage systems, efficient transmission and distribution networks and allied digital energy solutions. Our footprint in facilitating clean energy extends to multiple geographies including India, Middle East and the Far East, enabling our customers to develop GW-scale projects economically with safety, quality and timely delivery.”