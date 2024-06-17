Global pharma major Lupin has appointed Abdelaziz Toumi as the Chief Executive Officer of its newly formed subsidiary, Lupin Manufacturing Solutions (LMS).

The subsidiary is engaged in the development and sale of active pharmaceutical Ingredients and is developing to build its contract development and manufacturing operations (CDMO) business.

Commenting on the appointment, Lupin’s Managing Director, Nilesh Gupta said, “We are delighted to welcome Abdel to our team. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the API CDMO space and will be instrumental in establishing LMS as a trusted and preferred partner for our global customers.”

Toumi brings over two decades of experience in the biotech, pharma and CDMO sectors, spanning Europe, North America and Asia. He has held leadership positions at Bayer, Merck, Catalent, Lonza, and KBI Biopharma, where he was responsible for driving growth, innovation and operational excellence.

He will be based in Switzerland and will spend considerable time in India. He holds a doctorate in Chemical Engineering and a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern Queensland.