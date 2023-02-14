In its third services-linked initiative in little over a year, drugmaker, Lupin, is set to provide a slew of neuro-rehabilitation services under one roof at its Atharv Ability centre, the first of which was unveiled in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The plan is for at least two more this year, possibly in one of the metros, Sumita Mohapatro Pani, Lupin Vice President (Business Development and in-licensing) and business head with Atharv Ability told businessline. Another 15 were on the anvil in about five years, she added.

A need gap was seen while evaluating the neurology space and patient outcomes, she said, adding that neurological disorders were seen to have high levels of disability and morbidity. If rehabilitation is done at the right time, the individual could get back to a normal way of life, she added.

The multi-disciplined robotic and computer-assisted centre is possibly the only one of its kind in the country, Ms Pani said, with a range of rehabilitation programs for post-stroke patients, patients with traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, paediatric neurological conditions, Parkinsons, cerebral palsy, and multiple sclerosis.

Each centre would have about 20-odd people including therapists, and services would be tailored to the need of the individual, with prices averaging at about Rs 1,500 for a 45 minute therapy, she indicated.

In December 2021, Lupin forayed into the diagnostic laboratory services, besides a digital initiative for cardiac patients, earlier this year.

The neuro-rehab centre would provide therapies including neuro, speech and swallowing therapies; occupational, spine and aqua therapies, Ms Pani said. While pharmaceuticals is Lupin’s core business, she said, the rehabilitation therapies started only after medication was completed. Clarifying that it was not linked to taking medicines from the company, she said, patients could go to the centre, after their treatment was through at the hospital, or on their own.

