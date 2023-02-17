Drugmaker Lupin Limited has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States regulator for its injectable facility in Nagpur.

The EIR was issued by the United States Food and Drug Administration after the last inspection of the facility conducted from October 17, 2022 to October 29, 2022, the company said. An EIR is seen to be a positive development for the company.

Nilesh Gupta, Lupin Managing Director, said the plant adhered to international regulations with advanced technology and equipment. “We are committed to bringing an important portfolio of injectables addressing unmet needs from the facility,” he added.

The company shares closed down 1.80 per cent at ₹670 on BSE, Friday.