Lupin has completed the acquisition of two brands from Sanofi—Aarane in Germany and Nalcrom in Canada and the Netherlands—along with the associated trademark rights.

Fabrice Egros, Lupin President (corporate development) said, the acquisition would strengthen the company’s global position in treating patients suffering from diverse respiratory diseases and conditions, besides adding accretive assets in gastro-intestinal care.

Last December, the Mumbai-based drugmaker had said that its Swiss subsidiary, Lupin Atlantis Holdings SA, had signed an Asset Purchase Agreement with French multinational Sanofi to acquire a portfolio of established products in Europe and Canada. The purchase consideration was €10 million (₹91 crore), besides sales milestones up to €8 million (₹72 crore), dependant on future sales, it had said. The turnover of the brands in these markets for the year ended March 31, 2023, was about $6.494 million (₹53 crore), Lupin had then said.

Nalcrom (sodium cromoglicate - oral) belongs to the anti-allergics segment and is used to treat food allergies. Aarane (sodium cromoglicate/reproterol hydrochloride pressurized inhalation) is indicated in the symptomatic acute treatment of sudden asthma attacks (allergic forms or those triggered by exertion, stress or infections) and targets the prevention of exercise-induced asthma, a note from the company said.

