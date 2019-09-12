LV Prasad Eye Institute gets BSI nod for BostonSight’s special lenses

Hyderabad-based LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) has received international certification for the manufacture of BostonSight Scleral & PROSE (prosthetic replacement of the ocular surface ecosystem) lenses following a review by the British Standards Institute (BSI).

The special type of contact lenses improvevision of those suffering from untreatable problems of the cornea. The lens manufacturing facility was established at LVPEI in 2017 in collaboration with Boston Foundation for Sight. The facility has served more than 1,500 patients across India and will soon start catering to patients in South-East and Middle-East Asia, the Eye Institute said.

The certification recognises that the LVPEI’s quality management system meets the global regulatory requirements that are specific to the medical device industry. According to Gullapalli N Rao, Founder & Chair, LVPEI said, “These special type of contact lenses offer the promise of relief for people afflicted with many problems of the cornea not treatable otherwise.” These lenses restore visual function, support healing, reduce symptoms, avoid corneal transplantation in some cases and improve quality of life for patients suffering with ocular surface disease, corneal disease, injury or damage.

Venkataram Arabolu, Managing Director, BSI Group India said, “We will be able to help LVPEI deliver global quality using systems through the partnership.”