Mahara Automation partners with Lincode Labs

Lincode Labs has partnered with Mahara Automation, a distributor of Industry 4.0 solutions.

The partnership involves Mahara Automation leveraging Lincode’s AI and IoT solutions.

Mahara Automation is the sister concern of AKAM Technologies and provides solutions to the Electronics and sheet metal Industry.

Rajesh Iyengar, CEO, Lincode Labs, said: “Our objective is not just to build a robust industry 4.0 technology but to ensure it reaches the manufacturers who are looking for just the right solution to proliferate their manufacturing process so we chose Mahara Automation as our distributor.”

The solution integrates with existing manufacturing environments and enables manufacturers to adapt quickly to new customer demands and product requirements. Mahara Automation has purchased about 50 licenses upfront to stock and sell.

“The need for technologies such as AI and Automation is ever-growing. While manufacturers are looking for solutions that can scale up the overall manufacturing process, companies like Lincode have a solution for them,” said Ramesh Adahallikar, Director Sales, Mahara Automation.

Lincode has a presence in India, US, Europe, and has patent-pending technology to enable manufacturing companies identify defects such as scratch, dent, nick marks, patches, chip-offs in their machines.