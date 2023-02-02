Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday announced the merger of Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited (MEML) with itself. The merger process, which has been underway, received the final NCLT approval on January 13, the company said.

“The M&M Board had undertaken that MEML would merge into M&M with effect from April 1, 2021, to synergise EV development, manufacturing and sales operations,” it said in an exchange filing.

The Last Mile Mobility (LMM) division of M&M will be responsible for the company’s widely acclaimed mix of petrol, CNG, diesel and electric passenger and cargo vehicles. The EV range include the Mahindra Jeeto four-wheeler, Alfa range of three-wheelers, Zor Grand electric and the exclusive electric Treo range.